'One of the best!' - Harry Kane crowns Juventus legend as following Champions League win against Real Madrid

When asked about the World Cup winner, who now frequently covers European fixtures as a pundit, Kane did not hold back in his admiration. The striker, who has amassed an incredible 49 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, delivered the ultimate compliment.

"Del Piero? He is one of the best," Kane stated. "I grew up watching great attackers like him." This admission highlights how the Italian maestro served as a blueprint for the next generation of elite strikers, helping shape a player who has now netted 11 times in just 10 Champions League outings this campaign.