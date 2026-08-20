Omar Marmoush gives green light to Tottenham transfer as Spurs eye sensational £150m double Man City raid

Tottenham are actively attempting to pull off a sensational double transfer for City attackers Marmoush and Savinho. While Spurs have invested heavily across various areas of their squad this summer, no money has been spent on new forwards thus far.

That situation is expected to change rapidly. Under the guidance of De Zerbi, the north London club are determined to secure both Marmoush and Savinho as part of a radical attacking rebuild ahead of the new campaign. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, club-to-club talks between Spurs and City regarding the double signing are officially advancing.