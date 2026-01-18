Oliver Glasner learns his fate! Crystal Palace make sack decision on FA Cup-winning manager after furious 'abandoned' outburst

Palace enjoyed a historic 2024-25 campaign, as they savoured FA Cup glory and captured a first piece of major silverware. They went on to beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the traditional Community Shield curtain-raiser and have graced European competition in the Conference League.

They did, however, sell talismanic playmaker Eberechi Eze to London rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2025. Skipper Guehi has become the next to head through the exits, as the England international defender - who was due to become a free agent at the end of the season - heads to the Etihad Stadium.

Star striker Mateta, who has become a full international with France in a World Cup year, is now generating transfer talk as he registers on the recruitment radar at Serie A giants Juventus. Glasner feels his efforts are being undermined by a lack of support from those above him.