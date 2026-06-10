Man City see £106m Elliot Anderson bid rejected as Man Utd pull out of race with Nottingham Forest demanding British record transfer fee

According to The Athletic, Forest have made their stance clear regarding the future of Anderson, rejecting a second massive approach from City. The latest offer from the Etihad Stadium was worth a guaranteed £106m, with further add-ons potentially taking the total package well beyond that figure.

Despite the eye-watering figures on the table, Forest are reportedly unwilling to sanction a sale unless the deal sets a new high-water mark for a transfer in the United Kingdom. Currently, that record is held by Liverpool, who paid £125m to lure Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United last summer. Forest are demanding more than that figure in guaranteed cash before they consider parting with their prized asset.