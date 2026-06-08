Will anybody pay £115m for Elliot Anderson? Ex-Man City star doubts Premier League suitors will bow to Nottingham Forest’s transfer demands

Shaun Wright-Phillips has expressed serious reservations about the reported price tag placed on Elliot. Speaking to betway about the potential for a record-breaking move, The former Manchester City and Chelsea winger suggested that while Anderson is a talented asset, the current market might not support such an astronomical figure for a player still establishing himself at the highest level.

"I think he’s a fantastic player, but the problem you’ve got in football is owners are now slapping those price tags on players, whether they think they’re worth it or not. It’s just a matter of this is how much we want for him," Wright-Phillips explaind.

He added: "But it’s an interesting situation because the most City have spent on a player is £100m, and that was a one-off anyway. It would surprise me to see any team in England go in at that price. But he will be a sought-after player by all the top clubs because he’s that good at what he does".