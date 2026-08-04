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'Not many interventions needed' - Enzo Maresca searches for the missing piece in Manchester City transfer window
Enzo Maresca searches for the missing piece
Following Guardiola’s historic 10-year reign where he won every possible trophy, Maresca has taken charge at Manchester City. The 46-year-old previously served as Guardiola’s assistant before winning the Championship with Leicester City, and lifting the Conference League and Club World Cup with Chelsea.
According to the Daily Mail, Maresca is now searching for a missing piece to maintain his team's elite standards. After losing the experience of Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Nathan Ake, the manager knows what is required. "Fortunately this is a squad that doesn’t need to do many things," Maresca explained. "At the same time, as we already know the club lost important players in terms of experience like Bernardo, John and Nathan."
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Youth arrivals highlight the need for older heads
Finding that missing piece is currently the main priority for the Manchester City hierarchy. The club are progressing in a deal to sign Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old caught the eye starring for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, and will supplement the £116 million arrival of Elliot Anderson.
However, while these young talents build for the future, Maresca is actively searching for seasoned professionals to replace his departed veterans. Manchester City have been monitoring wingers and right-backs, with Chelsea defender Malo Gusto and winger Pedro Neto heavily linked. The need to balance the squad with older heads is pressing, particularly with Real Madrid pushing to sign Rodri.
Hugo Viana navigates the transfer window
To secure these crucial targets, director of football Hugo Viana has flown to South Korea to manage ongoing negotiations alongside the pre-season tour. Viana is currently juggling multiple deals, including Tottenham pursuing a move for Savinho and an expected transfer for veteran Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
Maresca confirmed that he is in constant dialogue with the recruitment team to identify and sign the right profiles to complete his tactical puzzle. "Hugo is here, also [chief executive] Ferran [Soriano] is here and we just try to speak day by day to see if we need to do something," Maresca added. "For sure, there are things that we need to do. We are in communication every day. The transfer window is open and when it’s open anything can happen."
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What next for Manchester City?
Looking ahead, Manchester City will face the K-League All Stars today, with players already receiving local government alerts for extreme heat reaching 38C in South Korea. Once the Asian tour concludes, Maresca and the recruitment team face a defining period to finalise their transfer business and secure that missing piece before their bid to reclaim the Premier League title begins.
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