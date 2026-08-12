'Not good enough' - Paul Parker demands Michael Carrick replace Manchester United star before the new season begins

Parker expressed deep concerns regarding the defensive options at Old Trafford as Manchester United rebuild their squad. Shaw started all 38 league matches last season for the first time since joining for £30 million in 2014, but his performances remain unconvincing.

According to Betarades.gr, Parker insisted the club need a mobile player capable of contributing effectively. "If the plan is to play him as a winger, then the club seriously needs a new left back because Luke Shaw isn’t good enough," Parker stated. "They really need a mobile fullback with agility who can defend properly as well and a player who can do a job up and down the pitch."