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'Not good enough' - Paul Parker demands Michael Carrick replace Manchester United star before the new season begins
Parker criticises current options
Parker expressed deep concerns regarding the defensive options at Old Trafford as Manchester United rebuild their squad. Shaw started all 38 league matches last season for the first time since joining for £30 million in 2014, but his performances remain unconvincing.
According to Betarades.gr, Parker insisted the club need a mobile player capable of contributing effectively. "If the plan is to play him as a winger, then the club seriously needs a new left back because Luke Shaw isn’t good enough," Parker stated. "They really need a mobile fullback with agility who can defend properly as well and a player who can do a job up and down the pitch."
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Calls for a replacement
Manchester United have been exploring the transfer market to strengthen their backline. Newcastle United prospect Lewis Hall and Arsenal talent Myles Lewis-Skelly have both been linked with a move to Old Trafford.
However, securing Hall could be difficult given his valuation of around £60m and Newcastle's reluctance to sell. Despite these hurdles, Parker feels replacing the current starter is an absolute necessity for Carrick. He did not hold back in his blunt assessment of Shaw.
"Luke Shaw can’t run and he can’t defend or attack, so what do you need him for? Dalot is always going to be an issue when he plays as well, especially if they play him on the left back," Parker explained.
Youth academy alternative
If Manchester United fail to dip into the transfer market for a replacement, Parker believes the solution could already be at the training ground. He strongly advocated for teenager Harry Amass to be handed a proper opportunity in the first team instead of Shaw.
"I saw Harry Amass play a couple of games for Sheffield Wednesday and up until the injury all the Wednesday fans were completely raving about him," Parker added. "Absolutely raving about him, so maybe it is time to give him the opportunity? The club should be better at introducing young players like him and give them a run. In my opinion, he needs a run, not just a couple of games."
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What lies ahead?
Manchester United have critical decisions to make as the transfer deadline approaches. Carrick must evaluate whether to launch an official bid for Hall or explore alternative defensive targets to strengthen the squad. With the new season on the horizon, the club need to finalise their backline strategy to ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming competitive challenges.
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