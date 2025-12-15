Getty Images Sport
'All nonsense!' - Bayern Munich deny 'threats and ultimatums' from Dayot Upamecano over Real Madrid & PSG interest as director provides contract negotiations update
Eberl slams 'nonsense' rumours
Bayern sporting director Eberl has moved to quash growing speculation regarding a breakdown in relationship between the club and star defender Upamecano. With the January transfer window looming and the Frenchman's contract situation becoming a topic of intense debate in the German media, reports had emerged suggesting that the player's camp had made his final demands regarding an extension and will not be negotiating further with the club, putting Bayern in a precarious position.
These rumours, fuelled by reported interest from European giants Madrid and PSG, painted a picture of a hostile negotiation table. However, speaking to the press, Eberl was categorical in his denial of any such friction. He insisted that the dialogue between the club and the player's representatives has been professional and constructive, rubbishing the idea that Upamecano is holding the club to ransom.
"Basically, I am very confident, I have said that often enough here," Eberl stated, addressing the ongoing saga. "We have already discussed contract extensions together over weeks and months. Our great wish is [to extend].
"What is circling around us, that he had cancelled, threats, ultimatums - all nonsense. We are talking and we are talking very well."
- Getty Images Sport
The Christmas deadline?
The timing of the negotiations has added an extra layer of intrigue. With the Bundesliga heading towards its winter break, fans are eager for clarity on the squad's future. Eberl used a festive metaphor to describe the current state of play. While he stopped short of promising a signed contract under the Christmas tree, he hinted that the club is pushing hard to finalise the deal before the year is out.
"I don't know what else is coming behind the individual doors in the Advent calendar," Eberl joked. "That [a signed contract] would be desirable, but I can't promise that."
He added: "This eye of the needle is getting smaller and then he has to go through this eye of the needle. My wish would be that he goes through it and not past it. He'll manage that."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Real Madrid and PSG lurking
The urgency in Munich is driven by the genuine interest from abroad. Real Madrid have been scouring the market for defensive reinforcements following a spate of injuries to their backline over the last 18 months. An experienced, physical centre-back like Upamecano fits the profile Los Blancos usually covet. Similarly, Paris Saint-Germain are constantly monitoring top French talent, and bringing a national team starter back to Ligue 1 would align with their recruitment strategy.
Upamecano has been a polarizing figure at times during his stint in Bavaria, often alternating between world-class dominance and high-profile errors. However, his importance to the current setup is undeniable. Under the current coaching staff, he has often been the first name on the team sheet when fit, praised for his recovery pace and ability to break lines with his passing.
The broader contract puzzle
Upamecano is not the only headache for Eberl. Bayern are currently navigating a complex period where several key pillars of the squad are approaching critical contract junctures, with an extension for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer being discussed. It has also been hinted by the Bayern head honchos that Serge Gnabry will be offered a new deal, while Leon Goretzka's contract expires at the end of the season.
For now, the message from the Allianz Arena is clear. There are no ultimatums, there is no war, but there is a "needle's eye" that must be navigated. Whether Upamecano chooses to squeeze through it and commit his prime years to Bayern, or walk "past it" towards Madrid or Paris, remains the defining question of Bayern's winter.
Bayern Munich have two more Bundesliga fixtures before the winter break begins. Eberl and the board will hope to use the festive period to turn positive talks into pen on paper, shutting the door on Real Madrid and PSG before the January transfer window opens. If no agreement is reached by the New Year, the "nonsense" rumours are likely to return with renewed vigour
Advertisement