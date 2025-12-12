Dayot Upamecano lays down final contract demands to Bayern Munich with warning Real Madrid and PSG are willing to meet his demands

Adding to Bayern's headache is the genuine interest from Europe’s financial heavyweights. The report claims that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have indicated a willingness to meet Upamecano’s demands fully. For Madrid, the Frenchman represents the perfect long-term successor to the aging duo of Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. His availability on a potential free transfer fits Florentino Pérez’s recent recruitment strategy perfectly.

Meanwhile, PSG are eager to bring the French national team star back to his homeland. The Parisian club sees him as a cornerstone for their defence and has the financial muscle to offer a lucrative signing bonus that Bayern may struggle to match. With these suitors waiting in the wings, Upamecano’s warning is not an empty threat; he has concrete exit routes available should Bayern blink.

The potential exit of Upamecano would be a sporting disaster for Vincent Kompany. The Belgian coach has built his high defensive line around the Frenchman’s recovery pace and ball-playing ability. With summer signing Hiroki Ito still integrating and Josip Stanisic offering a different profile, Upamecano has been the undisputed leader at the back. Kompany has publicly praised the defender's form this season, but his influence may not be enough to sway the boardroom if the financial gap remains too wide. Bayern have reportedly begun scouting alternatives, including Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, but replacing a player of Upamecano’s specific skillset and experience in the January window would be a near-impossible task.