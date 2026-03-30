AFP
Frustration for Mikel Arteta & Arsenal as Noni Madueke set to miss crunch Champions League quarter-final clash after injury suffered on England duty
A costly collision at Wembley
Madueke’s debut season at the Emirates Stadium has encountered a frustrating setback after the 24-year-old sustained a knee injury during England’s draw with Uruguay. The former Chelsea man, who moved across London in a £52m deal last summer, was forced off in the 38th minute following a collision with Rodrigo Aguirre.
According to The Athletic, Madueke is now considered a major doubt for the first leg of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP on April 7. Although he initially attempted to continue at Wembley, he was eventually replaced by Jarrod Bowen and later seen leaving the stadium in a protective knee brace, sparking immediate concern within the Arsenal camp.
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Prioritising player welfare
Madueke is one of several Arsenal players who have been forced to leave their national sides during this international break due to mounting injury concerns. Compatriots Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice also departed from the England camp on Saturday, prior to the friendly against Japan, to return to North London for their own urgent medical assessments.
Regarding the situation, England manager Thomas Tuchel stated: “They (Saka and Rice) had medical assessments. Just to get the narrative straight: they desperately wanted to play. They wanted desperately to be involved. It made just no sense to take this risk. If it had been maybe the last game of the season, we would have kept them and tried everything. But in this moment of the season, it did not make sense. The risk for making it worse was just way too big. They were both in discomfort, clearly in discomfort, when we did the medical assessment. So it made absolutely no sense that they stayed.”
Squad depth under strain
The timing of Madueke's injury is particularly cruel for Arsenal, who have relied on his dynamic presence to rotate their attacking line during a gruelling season. Recruited to provide high-quality competition for Saka, the winger’s absence leaves the Gunners thin on the right flank at a time when squad fatigue is becoming a palpable concern. With the club’s medical team now managing multiple high-profile recoveries simultaneously, the focus shifts to how the squad can absorb the loss of such an explosive option. This bruising international window has underscored the fragility of a title-chasing squad as they balance the demands of both domestic and European glory.
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Arteta’s tactical crossroads
Madueke is expected to be sidelined for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton, with his participation in the Champions League trip to Lisbon on April 7 also looking increasingly unlikely. This crucial double-header represents a crossroads for Arsenal’s season, forcing Arteta to decide whether to rearrange his front line or trust a fringe player to fill the void during a defining period in April.