Niko Kovac hails stand-in captain Waldemar Anton for setting the standard at Borussia Dortmund

Kovac believes Anton's relentless dedication and never-say-die attitude provide the perfect blueprint for Die Schwarzgelben's younger talents to follow. Speaking ahead of Tuesday's European curtain-raiser, the tactician hailed the defender's impact: "He is someone who leads by example; someone who never gives up. And that is what is needed - especially to set an example for the young players. He was already a captain in spirit last season, even without the armband, because his presence brings the other players along with him."