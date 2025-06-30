Is Nico Williams to Barcelona off?! Why blockbuster move for Athletic Club star has suddenly stalled as Blaugrana are hit by 'complete surprise' in transfer negotiations - explained
Nico Williams’ long-anticipated transfer to Barcelona is now in serious doubt, with frustrations mounting. Despite the player's desire to join the five-time Champions League winners, ongoing issues around registration guarantees and financial constraints for the Catalan side are threatening to derail the deal for the Athletic Club winger altogether.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Williams’ Barcelona move now at serious risk
- Talks stall over registration issues and financial guarantees
- Bayern ready to pounce with full €62m payment