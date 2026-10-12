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'Why not?' - Niclas Fullkrug handed Germany lifeline as DFB chief Rudi Voller discusses surprise return for Werder Bremen star
Resurgent talisman reclaims international spotlight
Voller has dropped a clear hint that Fullkrug could earn a recall to the national side following his prolific return to German football. The target man underlined his value on Friday by rescuing a point with a stoppage-time equaliser in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund. That clinical edge has caught the attention of DFB chiefs after the West Ham loanee netted four goals in his opening five Bundesliga matches.
- Eibner
Bremen marksman earns managerial praise
Impressionable form in front of goal could prove impossible for incoming head coach Jurgen Klopp to ignore as he assesses his attacking options ahead of the next international break. Speaking on Sport1programme Doppelpass on Sunday, the DFB sporting director highlighted the striker's aerial prowess: "He can head the ball, that's a fact. If he scores goals like that, well, why not?"
Veteran option offers short-term boost
However, Voller was quick to point out that the 33-year-old is unlikely to be a long-term solution with Euro 2028 on the horizon. Elaborating further on Sport1, the sporting director refused to close the door on an immediate return if the forward maintains his red-hot form: "We're talking about the European Championship in two years; he'll be even older then. But if things continue like this, he's already proven that you can always throw him in. Good performances in the Bundesliga help."
- Eibner
Crucial Nations League fixtures loom
Germany currently sit third in their Nations League group and travel to Serbia on November 13 before hosting the Netherlands three days later. Fullkrug has not featured for his country since watching from the bench during a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia under Julian Nagelsmann in September 2025. With 14 international goals under his belt, the veteran provides a proven, direct option for Klopp to sharpen Die Mannschaft's attack.
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