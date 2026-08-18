No Venezia, Fullkrug returns to Werder Bremen

Niclas Fullkrug is starting again at Werder Bremen. For the German striker, born in 1993, it marks a return to the club that launched him in the Bundesliga after a disappointing loan spell at AC Milan in the second half of last season.





NO VENEZIA - He has been at West Ham since August 2024, after joining from Borussia Dortmund for a total of €30 million. Last January he moved to Serie A in the Rossoneri shirt on a free loan, with an option to buy set at €5 million. At the end of the season he returned to London, but only briefly. From today, his third spell in the Werder Bremen shirt begins, following his early years and his time there from 2019 to 2023. That means there will be no Venezia move for the German.