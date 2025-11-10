Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Neymar in total disbelief as Santos team-mates appear to completely ignore veteran superstar during bizarre passage of play
Neymar left completely ignored by Santos team-mates
The strange incident unfolded in the 66th minute of Santos' clash with Flamengo at the Maracana, as Neymar's frustrations boiled over. With his side trailing 2-0, the 33-year-old forward demanded that Santos abandon their ineffective long-ball approach and instead play short, controlled passes out from the back. When his request was ignored, Neymar - normally stationed in attack - dropped deep to take the goal kick himself, attempting to initiate the build-up play he wanted to see.
But his efforts quickly went unrewarded as moments later, centre-back Luan Peres launched another long ball straight up the field, which was easily intercepted by Flamengo and handed possession right back to the home side. Neymar could be seen stopping in his tracks, arms raised in exasperation, before shaking his head in disbelief.
The moment perfectly encapsulated the disconnect between Neymar and his team-mates during a season of turmoil at Vila Belmiro. For a player who rose through the ranks at Santos and then built his career on creative, possession-based football at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the lack of tactical cohesion since his return has been glaring. The clip's viral spread online - with fans calling it "the most Neymar thing ever" - only intensified scrutiny on the team's communication and morale.
Video shows Neymar's tactical demand being blanked..
Neymar throws tantrum after substitution
Later in the game, Neymar was substituted by head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, an act that only deepened his frustration. With Santos trailing 3-0 in the 85th minute, Vojvoda replaced Neymar with Argentine midfielder Benjamin Rollheiser. Cameras caught the 33-year-old visibly questioning the decision, mouthing, "Are you going to take me out?" toward the bench before walking straight off the pitch and heading to the dressing room without waiting for the final whistle.
Santos went on to score two late consolation goals but ultimately fell short, losing 3-2, a result that kept them mired in the relegation zone with only six matches remaining in the season. In his post-match comments, coach Vojvoda sought to downplay the tension, insisting Neymar's reaction was "normal for a player who wants to help the team". Yet the Brazilian's departure highlighted growing frustration within the Santos camp, as the club continues to battle relegation. The loss to Flamengo kept them two points adrift of safety with just 33 points from 32 games, leaving the eight-time Brazilian champions in real danger of dropping to Serie B.
Neymar's personal struggles have mirrored those of the club. After returning to Santos from Al-Hilal in January, he has managed just three goals and six assists in 15 appearances amid recurring injury setbacks.
What does this mean for Neymar's World Cup dreams?
Neymar's uncertain situation at Santos is drawing attention from across the football world. Club president Marcelo Teixeira confirmed that contract renewal talks are ongoing but admitted financial limitations could force a separation at the end of the year. "Santos has a limit," he told Globo. "Neymar's project is the 2026 World Cup. If we find common ground, his continuity will be confirmed."
That World Cup dream remains central to Neymar's career decisions. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has not selected him since taking charge in mid-2025, citing the forward's lack of fitness and intensity. The former Real Madrid coach suggested Neymar's future lies in a more central role: "I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football need to work defensively as well."
Nightmare end to Neymar's dream return?
For now, Neymar's focus will be on helping Santos survive the drop - a task growing increasingly desperate with just six matches remaining. Their next test comes against league leaders Palmeiras, where the team will need a positive result to keep their slim hopes alive. Neymar, if selected, will be expected to lead by example and rediscover the spark that once made him Brazil's talisman.
Off the pitch, the veteran forward faces a critical decision regarding his future. His contract at Santos expires on December 7, and while both parties have expressed a desire to extend, the financial realities of the club and Neymar's ambitions for one final World Cup campaign could prove difficult to reconcile.
Meanwhile, reports in the United States claim Inter Miami are monitoring the situation closely, with the MLS club eager to reunite Neymar with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. A move could materialise if Santos are relegated, with ESPN Brazil suggesting the 33-year-old would leave immediately should the club fail to stay up.
