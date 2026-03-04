Getty Images Sport
A way back for Neymar? Santos star has two games to earn Brazil spot as Rodrygo injury and Estevao concerns open up chance for first game under Carlo Ancelotti
The countdown to Ancelotti's list
According to UOL, Neymar is officially back on the radar for the Brazilian national team. With only 12 days remaining until the squad announcement for the final FIFA international window before the World Cup, sources close to the coaching staff confirm that the Santos star is being closely monitored. His return, however, hinges entirely on his ability to show consistent physical endurance.
The race against time has been complicated by Santos’ early elimination from the Campeonato Paulista, which ruined plans for a longer sequence of games. As a result, Neymar now has only two matches left - against Mirassol on March 10 and Corinthians on March 15. He must use these fixtures to convince Ancelotti that he is ready for the rigours of international football before the squad is finalised on March 16.
- Getty Images Sport
Injury crisis opens the door
The door has swung open for the veteran playmaker largely due to a growing injury crisis within the Brazilian attacking ranks. The national team is currently reeling from the devastating loss of Real Madrid star Rodrygo. The forward suffered a severe knee ligament rupture that has definitively ruled him out for the remainder of the domestic season and, crucially, the upcoming World Cup tournament.
Furthermore, ongoing concerns regarding Chelsea star Estevao’s recovery from a muscular injury have added to the selection headache for the coaching staff ahead of the friendlies. If the young forward fails to return to competitive action in time for the Blues, the lack of fit attacking options could necessitate a vital recall for Neymar. This unexpected scenario presents a unique opportunity for the legendary number 10 to finally make his first appearance under the Italian manager.
Physical demands and Ancelotti's stance
Ancelotti’s backroom staff continue to meticulously track performance data from every player on their shortlist, and the physical metrics remain the primary hurdle for the Santos man. Throughout the past year, even when Neymar was active on the pitch, his physical output numbers were reportedly viewed by the technical committee as being well below the high standard required to compete in a demanding World Cup squad.
The Italian manager is widely known for his uncompromising stance on player fitness, tactical discipline, and overall conditioning. Those within the national team camp reiterate that the coach absolutely does not allow for compromises regarding physical readiness. He firmly insists on being able to count on all his selected players at 100 percent capacity, without any medical restrictions and with a distinctly high level of physical demand during intense international matches.
- AFP
The final chance for a World Cup return
From the player’s personal perspective, the internal mood is one of quiet confidence as he steadily finds his form back in Brazil. Following a meticulously planned rehabilitation process after his knee surgery, Neymar is reportedly feeling much stronger and more pain-free than he has in recent years. He purposefully delayed his return to the competitive pitch to ensure he reached an advanced stage of physical conditioning without any lingering discomfort.
The stakes could not be higher for the highly anticipated upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia on March 26 and 31. There is a growing consensus among insiders that another absence from this specific roster would drastically reduce his realistic chances of making the final World Cup squad in May. Some voices within the CBF structure argue the March window provides a vital opportunity for Ancelotti to closely observe Neymar’s work ethic during training.
Advertisement