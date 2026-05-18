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Neymar reveals Brazil jacket gift from Sir David Beckham's son Romeo as Santos star waits on 'dream' 2026 World Cup call-up
Beckham family gift sparks social media frenzy
Neymar caught the eye in the mixed zone following Santos' 3-0 defeat to Cortiba in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, with the forward appeared wearing a striking green and yellow jacket that many supporters interpreted as a come-and-get-me plea to the national team. However, the 34-year-old was quick to clarify that the garment was actually a personal gift from Romeo, the son of England legend Beckham.
“This jacket was a gift from a friend of mine, who is Beckham’s son, Romeo Beckham,” Neymar explained to reporters. “He even wrote something about the Olympics here. I told him I was going to wear it. That's why, it wasn’t to send any kind of message.”
He added: “Everyone is waiting for this, waiting for tomorrow’s call-up. Why not use it? Besides being a player, I want to be there. If I’m not there, I’ll just be another person cheering for Brazil in the World Cup.”
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Neymar admits World Cup 'dream' remains alive
While the jacket may have been a simple gesture between friends, Neymar’s ambitions for the Selecao are anything but casual. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man has endured a difficult road back to fitness but remains fixated on leading his country in 2026. He admitted that the prospect of playing in another World Cup has been the primary motivation behind his gruelling rehabilitation process over the last several months.
He said: “Obviously, it’s my dream, I’ve always made that very clear to you. It’s to be at the World Cup. I worked for that.” Neymar has been a talismanic figure for Brazil for well over a decade, surpassing the legendary Pele to become their all time top scorer, and his potential inclusion remains the biggest talking point for fans across the football-mad nation.
Overcoming injury doubts and physical hurdles
The road to the 2026 World Cup has not been smooth for the Santos star, who has faced constant scrutiny over his physical condition. With Ancelotti expected to prioritise players who are at peak fitness, Neymar has had to prove he can still compete at the highest level. The superstar expressed frustration at the narrative surrounding his recovery but insisted he is finally finding his rhythm on the pitch again.
“Physically, I feel very well. I've been improving with every game, I did the best I could. I confess it wasn't easy,” Neymar stated. He also hit back at critics who doubted his commitment during his time away from the pitch, saying: “There were years of hard work, but also a lot of misinformation about my conditions and what I did. It's very sad the way people talk about it. I worked hard, quietly, at home, suffering because of what people said.”
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Substitution chaos compounds Santos misery
Neymar’s comments came after a frustrating afternoon on the pitch, where personal ambition was met with professional disappointment. A bizarre administrative error saw him substituted by mistake, leaving the forward fuming as Santos slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Coritiba. Despite the club's struggles, Neymar remains hopeful that his individual efforts will be enough to catch Ancelotti's eye.
Ultimately leaving the final decision to the Italian coach, Neymar concluded: "May tomorrow be whatever God wills. Regardless of what happens, Ancelotti will call up the 26 best players for this battle."