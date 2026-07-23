'Life is a joke' - Neymar breaks his silence after World Cup criticism as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer rediscovers his smile away from the football pitch

Despite public outrage, Neymar's attendance at the tournament was sanctioned by the club to allow him to focus on a conditioning program following the 2026 World Cup.

Santos manager Cuca clarified the situation after their victory in Venezuela: "Since he was sidelined for a few days and didn't have a holiday, we decided to let him get even stronger, training hard so he could have a run of games.

"Now, in ten days, we're going to play four matches. What advantage would it be to bring him here? You saw how hard and exhausting the trip is. He stayed there working, just like [Willian] Arao, Joao Schmidt, and Igor Vinicius, and that gives us more options for the upcoming games."