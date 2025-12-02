Neymar 'boost' for Man Utd?! Sensational January transfer talked up as Santos superstar nears free agency

While Saha doubts that Neymar is the right option for United, he believes that the Red Devils completed one of the Premier League’s best deals during the summer of 2025 - with a proven performer being lured away from domestic rivals Brentford.

He added when picking out the shrewdest business done in the last window: “For me, the best signing is between Hugo Ekitike and Bryan Mbeumo. I think [Nick] Woltemade has been brilliant too, I love him.

“I think those three have been the standout players so far, but I think that Mbeumo has probably been the very best of the three. He’s playing for a side that is in transition. Ekitike is playing for the league champions, and Woltemade arrived at a team that is in the Champions League. They both have their problems, of course, but I think United were in the toughest place at the start of the season. I’ve seen United struggle, and how hard it was for Mbeumo, and he’s done brilliantly to raise standards at the club and keep his own standards up.”

United will be piecing together plans for January, with it possible that further reinforcements will be drafted in alongside Mbeumo. Ruben Amorim’s side, who are still scratching around for consistency in 2025-26, sit seventh in the Premier League table through 13 rounds of fixtures and will be back in action on Thursday at home to West Ham.