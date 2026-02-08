Getty Images
The next Galactico? Real Madrid begin pursuit of PSG's Vitinha in bid to bring balance back to superstar squad
- Getty Images
Real Madrid target stunning Vitinha move
Reported by AS in Spain, Vitinha is the ‘main reference’ at the top of Real Madrid’s list of midfield targets as they look to strengthen in the centre of the pitch this summer. The Portuguese finished third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings after playing an instrumental part in PSG’s first-ever Champions League triumph, and links with Los Blancos have emerged before as the La Liga giants look to sign their next ‘Galactico’ to lead their new era under Alvaro Arbeloa.
They have reportedly identified Vitinha as their top target in midfield, with 20-year-old AZ Alkmaar starlet Kees Smit said to be second on their list and two central defenders also believed to be in their sights. But Vitinha is a player on the top of his game who could improve any side in the world at present, a reality that Real are thought to be more than aware of.
- AFP
Paz and Endrick could both play role in Real rebuild
Real Madrid’s early thinking ahead of the summer includes several potential arrivals, with the returns of two former Los Blancos starlets also anticipated by the club hierarchy. Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz is expected to return to his former club for an agreed €9million (£7.8m/$10.6m) buy-back clause, with the 21-year-old having shone since signing for Cesc Fabregas’ side in 2024 and even becoming a part of the senior Argentina set-up with six caps for his country.
In addition, 19-year-old Endrick has already scored five goals in five games during his loan spell at Lyon and a return for the Brazilian to the Bernabeu is touted in AS’s report. Real Madrid’s hierarchy are said to believe there had been a ‘disastrous mismanagement’ of Endrick, who was hardly given an opportunity to prove himself in Madrid but is ‘more than fulfilling’ what was expected of him during his loan spell. He departed for Ligue 1 in January, with Los Blancos said to have had ‘no doubt’ that the move would be a successful one.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Luis Enrique praises 'incredible' Vitinha
PSG manager Luis Enrique has been full of praise for his midfield maestro Vitinha, who has continued to grow in stature within the Parisian side and the global game as a whole.
Speaking in October after PSG beat Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in the Champions League, Luis Enrique said: "Vitinha is incredible, he controls the game with the ball. And for us, those are the most important moments of the game. He's always in control of what we need to do. He has quality in attack and defence, and he has personality.
"He's an incredible player. I think a lot of people criticised me when I made him number 6, a pivot. Vitinha can play in any position because he has so many qualities.
"But I think today we have to talk about the whole team, about this mentality, this DNA, that we try to play, that we try to play away from home in the same way we play at the Parc des Princes."
Luis Enrique later even called for Vitinha to win the next Ballon d’Or: "Vitinha has been sensational, as always. Next Ballon d’Or? Well… I hope so."
- Getty
Could Real Madrid make earth-shattering Vitinha bid?
Whether Real Madrid firm up their interest in Vitinha and launch a massive summer bid in their hope to make him their next Galactico at the Bernabeu remains to be seen, with PSG likely to demand exceptional figures in terms of a transfer fee that reflects the former Wolves midfielder’s current standing in the global game amongst players in his position.
Both Real Madrid and PSG failed to make the top eight in the Champions League table after disappointing results against Benfica and Newcastle United, respectively, in the final round of league phase matches. The two European heavyweights will have to go into the knock-out round play-offs, but will retain strong hopes of winning the trophy come May.
Advertisement