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A new coach for Jesse Lingard & Memphis Depay! Ex-Man Utd duo learn Dorival Junior's replacement as winless run leaves Brazilian side near relegation zone
Diniz emerges as the chosen candidate
According to ESPN, Corinthians have reached an agreement with Diniz following a meeting that lasted over two hours. The 51-year-old manager, who has been out of work since leaving Vasco da Gama in February, praised the squad and believes the current players perfectly suit his possession-based tactical style. The club have viewed him as a premium option to replace the departing manager, who was sacked in the wake of Sunday's 1-0 defeat. Contractual and bureaucratic details are still being finalised, but the expectation is that he will be in the dugout against Platense later this week.
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The end of an era and hitting the ceiling
The decision to part ways was driven by a drastic drop in form. Speaking on the dismissal, football executive Marcelo Paz provided a comprehensive explanation for the change. He stated: "We come to reiterate, out of respect for the press and everyone who follows, the non-continuation of Dorival and his coaching staff. We bring a word of thanks for his effort, the results obtained with the titles that remain marked in the history of the club, however we understand that the work hit the ceiling. It could no longer achieve technical evolution. Nine games without winning is a lot for Corinthians."
Leaving a legacy amidst squad building disputes
Despite his abrupt exit, the former coach leaves behind a significant legacy, having secured major silverware like the Copa do Brasil and Supercopa do Brasil during his tenure. In a farewell video shared on social media, he highlighted the challenges he faced regarding squad depth. "Knowing that we would have a very difficult year, four competitions being contested, I was really insistent in many moments, because I needed to have a slightly more complex squad, a slightly more composed squad, a squad that would give us options to be able to make changes throughout the season," he explained.
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Integrating superstars and developing youth assets
The club have turned to the former Brazil interim boss largely due to his proven track record of managing high-profile individuals and nurturing young talent. The squad currently boasts international stars like Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard, alongside promising academy products. The hierarchy have identified Breno Bidon and Andre as key players who can flourish under the new regime. Given his successful history of developing youngsters at Sao Paulo and Vasco, the management believe the incoming boss is the ideal candidate to maximise the technical and financial value of their prospects.