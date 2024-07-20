'More important than signing Nico Williams' - Ronald Koeman blames Barcelona's downfall on treatment of legends 'like Lionel Messi, Xavi and me' but reveals dream of returning to Spanish club BarcelonaRonald KoemanNetherlandsLaLiga

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has criticised Barcelona for showing a lack of "respect" to their legends, but is dreaming of returning to the club.