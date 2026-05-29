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'I'll see what comes' - Germany left-back refuses to rule out Bayern Munich transfer links ahead of World Cup
Bavarians track Frankfurt starlet
According to reports from Abendzeitung, Bayern have identified Eintracht left-back Brown as a primary target to potentially succeed the injury-plagued Alphonso Davies. The 22-year-old defender has enjoyed a stellar domestic campaign, establishing himself as an integral figure for his club while earning a place in Julian Nagelsmann's Germany squad ahead of the World Cup.
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Brown addresses Munich interest
When directly questioned about the ongoing recruitment drive from the Allianz Arena, the versatile defender chose to keep his options open regarding his immediate club future.
"Of course I read that too, but I want to focus on the World Cup right now," Brown said. "I'll see what comes after that. But right now my full focus is on the World Cup. I feel great, also in the city, I have friends there. I've really settled in, I'm really enjoying it."
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Nagelsmann predicts spectacular tournament
The Amberg-born defender's meteoric rise includes crucial Champions League experience where he notably kept Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal quiet in December. His tremendous potential was highlighted by national coach Nagelsmann during the squad announcement.
"Sometimes I think you don't even know yourself how good you are, what you're capable of, what athleticism, what creativity, how brilliant you are at finding your position," Nagelsmann said. "You can have a really, really great World Cup."
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Valuation threatens transfer pursuit
A stellar tournament in the United States could cause Brown's valuation to exceed €60 million, potentially matching the shock Stuttgart-to-Newcastle transfer saga of Nick Woltemade last summer.
Boasting just three international caps since his senior debut last November, the youngster faces an immediate battle with David Raum for a starting berth. He remains completely unfazed by tactical placement, eagerly declaring: "I don't really care where I play, left or right, I want to play – anywhere!"