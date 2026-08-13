'We attract attention' - Mikel Arteta claims rival interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly is 'a good sign' for Arsenal

When questioned about the recent transfer links, Arteta opted against providing extensive details regarding the player's immediate future. Instead, the Spanish manager suggested that attracting attention from major rivals is actually a positive reflection on the club. Speaking after Arsenal's recent friendly against Como, the manager was full of praise for the talented teenager. He explained that external interest merely highlights that his young players are performing at a high level.

"He’s a very emotional player. Remember when he did all the gestures on the pitch," Arteta said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. "I am not going to talk about any speculation. If there is any speculation about our players it is a good sign, it means we attract attention and they are doing a good job."