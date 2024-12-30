Six moves Chelsea should make during the 2025 January transfer window: Blues must move on the deadwood and find a replacement for unreliable Robert Sanchez

The Blues will be over the moon with their progress this season, but that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done when the window creaks open

Chelsea have surpassed all expectations this season, even finding themselves on the fringes of the title race. And as January rolls around, the squad certainly doesn't require any major surgery, though the transfer window presents an opportunity to make the necessary tweaks to keep the Blues on the right track in the second half of the season.

Enzo Maresca's side are well on course to return to the Champions League, so the priority should be to consolidate their top-four place while keeping the pressure on Arsenal and Liverpool above them in the hope that they can capitalise on any slip-ups.

Even if it proves to be a frugal January in terms of incomings, there is still plenty of work to be done behind the scenes as Maresca fine tunes his squad...