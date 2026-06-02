Getty
Morgan Rogers ‘could go to Barcelona or Real Madrid’ but Aston Villa are warned off £20m transfer raid on Arsenal for five-time Premier League title winner Gabriel Jesus
European giants circling for Morgan Rogers
The meteoric rise of Rogers has not gone unnoticed, with former Villa midfielder Andy Townsend suggesting the 23-year-old attacker has the ceiling to play for the world's biggest clubs. Since his arrival at Villa Park, Rogers has impressed with his power and versatility, qualities that have now seen him linked with heavyweights across the continent.
"I honestly think he's the sort of player who could go and play for absolutely anyone," Townsend told OLBG. "He could go to Barcelona, to Real Madrid, you name it, because there aren't many that can do that. It wasn't his best season personally for Aston Villa, but he was still very effective." This comes amid reports that Rogers has emerged as a serious target for Premier League champions Arsenal, who are looking to bolster their attacking options.
- AFP
The Thomas Tuchel factor and PSG links
Rogers' future could be heavily influenced by his standing on the international stage. With Thomas Tuchel guiding England into the 2026 World Cup, a strong showing for the Three Lions could inflate the youngster's transfer value to a level that would be difficult for Villa to ignore, potentially leading to interest from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain.
"I think what's going to define Morgan's summer is obviously what goes on with England. Clearly Thomas Tuchel sees the talent that he's got," Townsend added. "If he does that this summer, then it would be very hard for Villa to turn down extremely big numbers."
He explained: "Rogers to PSG? Being part of something like that with a lot of young players would be exciting. That team can stay together for at least another two or three years, so to go and be part of that would be a great move."
Gabriel Jesus warning for Unai Emery
While Rogers could be heading for an exit, Villa have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to strengthen their front line. However, Townsend believes the Brazilian international, who has won five Premier League titles across spells with Manchester City and the Gunners, carries too much risk due to his persistent fitness concerns.
"I don't see Gabriel Jesus going to Aston Villa personally. I think at that sort of money, there'll be a lot of people interested but he's had a lot of injury problems," Townsend explained. "I think you've got to be careful. Villa have to spend their money incredibly wisely. While I've always admired Jesus’s work rate and how he's always worked exceptionally hard and led the line aggressively, his career has been blighted by a lot of injuries. For Villa, that would be a worry now."
- Getty Images Sport
Financial risks and the Ollie Watkins dilemma
The reported £20 million ($27m) valuation for Jesus represents a bargain in the modern market for a player of his pedigree, but any move would likely depend on whether Villa receive a massive offer for star man Ollie Watkins. Without a major sale, investing heavily in a player with a spotty injury record is viewed as a gamble that could backfire on the Champions League participants.
"He's a cheap player at twenty million pounds, there is no doubt about that. He's won the league at Arsenal and City, he knows how to do it," Townsend noted. "So he's a cheap player if it's twenty million or less. It's just those injuries. Are you going to get thirty-two games out of him? If you're only getting twenty appearances a season, it is not enough. You need more than that for a club like Villa, so I don't quite see that one being the right fit."