More than a mere error… a refereeing debacle has ignited controversy and now jeopardizes Al-Ahli Saudi’s season

What seemed like a routine match soon revealed deeper complications: controversial refereeing decisions, inflammatory statements, conflicting accounts and audio clips whose authenticity remains unproven, the affair has become a puzzle of tangled details and mounting questions.

The match in question is the 1-1 draw between Al-Ahli and Al-Fayha in Round 29 of the Roshen Professional League, a result that saw the ‘Raqi’ drop two more points and spark debate at every level.

The row has expanded far beyond a single penalty or card; it now revolves around perceived integrity issues, intense pressure, and cryptic messages traded behind the scenes—a level of tension rarely seen at one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs.

The overarching question is whether this represents a temporary crisis that will blow over, or a deeper problem capable of redrawing the league’s balance and undermining a project once hailed as one of Saudi football’s most ambitious.











