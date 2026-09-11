Monaco star Lamine Camara explains collapsed Chelsea move after frantic transfer deadline day saga

Reflecting further in the press room on that chaotic deadline day, Camara stressed his desire to look forward rather than dwell on the past. "It’s true that it was a hectic moment, but as you know, that is part of being a professional footballer. I tried to be professional and not think too much about it," Camara said.

"Did I want to leave? That makes you think that I wasn’t living in the present with the team. There was the possibility [of me joining Chelsea]. At the last minute, it didn’t happen […] if another chance [to leave for a big club] doesn’t come up, it is because I threw in the towel or didn’t work hard enough. Football moves quickly and maybe other chances will come. For now, I am focused on what I can bring and on the season at Monaco."