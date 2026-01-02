Getty
Mohamed Salah targeted for dramatic Roma return as Serie A giants rival Saudi transfer interest in disgruntled Liverpool talisman
Why questions are being asked of Salah at Anfield
That may be slightly ambitious on their part, with speculation regarding Salah’s future in England continuing to build. He delivered an explosive outburst against his current employers after finding himself benched.
Salah was dropped for a Champions League clash with Inter following that rant, but was recalled for a Premier League meeting with Brighton prior to heading off on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Arne Slot maintains that he wants to keep the talismanic 33-year-old around.
- Getty/GOAL
What Salah said in Liverpool exit hint
Salah hinted at a move being made in January when he told reporters in the immediate aftermath of the dramatic draw with Leeds that saw him stuck among the substitutes: “I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.
“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club.”
Salah went on to say: “It is not acceptable for me. I don't know why this is happening to me. I don't get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player. How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don't think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club. The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone, but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is.”
He added when asked if he regrets signing a new contract that is supposed to keep him on Merseyside until the summer of 2027: “Imagine how bad that I have to answer it, honestly. That hurts, even the question hurts. This club, signing for this club, I will never regret it. I thought I'm going to renew here and end my career here, but this is not according to the plan, so I'm not regretting signing for the club for sure.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Saudi Pro League teams remain keen on Salah
While nobody at Liverpool has announced that Salah is free to move on, several clubs outside of the Premier League are keeping a close eye on his situation. According to La Repubblica, Roma form part of that pack.
They relay that “relations between Salah and Liverpool have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks”. He is said to have a “strained” working relationship with Slot and Co, which could lead to a change of scenery being taken in.
Big-spending teams in the Saudi Pro League were expected to lead any chase for Salah’s signature, with ambitious outfits there having never shied away from the fact that would welcome a global superstar into their ranks.
- Getty
Future call to be made after AFCON duty
Lucrative terms would be on offer in the Middle East, and Roma would find it impossible to match those. La Repubblica admits that “financial obstacles are substantial” when it comes to returning Salah to the Italian capital in January.
He is said to be earning €24 million (£21m/$28m) at Liverpool, meaning that Roma would need to find close to €12 million (£10m/$14m) in order to cover a six-month loan deal. An agreement would be difficult even if the player agreed to lower his demands.
It is reported that Salah “remains a dream scenario rather than a concrete negotiation”, with Roma also exploring alternative attacking options. Big updates on Salah are, however, imminent as he will need to make a huge call on his future once returning to Liverpool from AFCON.
Advertisement