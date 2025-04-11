Mohamed Salah - the Premier League's GOAT?! Contract extension could see Liverpool's living legend overtake Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney & Co. to become the best of all-time

The Egyptian King has signed a new, two-year deal at Anfield, meaning he's now in a position to enhance an already stellar legacy

'More in than out'?! You've got to hand it to the marketing and social media teams at Liverpool. They've got a cheeky sense of humour. And at least everyone involved in the painfully protracted negotiations over Mohamed Salah's contract extension can laugh about it all now.

Because, at the time, there was nothing funny about the Egyptian revealing last November that he was "more out than in" at Anfield.

"I haven't received anything yet about my future," Salah told reporters after the 3-2 win over Southampton at St. Mary's. "There is no club like this. I love the fans. The fans love me. But it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. So, let's wait and see."

In the end, we had to wait nearly another five full months before the future of the best player in the Premier League was finally resolved, which remains difficult to get one's head around...