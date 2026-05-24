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Mohamed Salah explains when Liverpool are ‘worst club in the world’ as Egyptian superstar delivers farewell speech to Anfield team-mates
Salah delivers farewell message before Liverpool exit
Salah addressed Liverpool’s squad ahead of his final appearance for the club against Brentford. Speaking during a presentation at the club’s training ground alongside Andy Robertson, the forward warned his team-mates about the demands that come with representing Liverpool. Salah admitted that life at Anfield can swing dramatically depending on results.
The Egyptian urged the squad to maintain the standards expected at the club after his departure. His exit brings an end to a hugely successful spell on Merseyside. Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has scored 257 goals and established himself as the club’s third-highest scorer of all time.
Salah reflects on Liverpool pressure and emotional farewell
Salah spoke candidly about the intensity surrounding Liverpool and the expectations placed on players at Anfield. The forward also reflected on his emotional farewell after spending almost a decade at the club.
"I don't want to be emotional today, because tomorrow is going to be an emotional day," Salah said. "But, I really appreciate every moment I've had at this club. I've had a great time with all of you, and it's something I will take with me in the future, so thank you very much. Hopefully, I'll see you soon again."
"Wait, one more thing I want to say. Being in Liverpool, winning for Liverpool and winning games is the best thing that could happen to you. I think this is the best club in the world when you win something and the worst club in the world when you lose. So you better win next year."
Slot pays tribute to a machine
Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut season, praised the impact Salah has had on his tenure and the club’s recent history.
"100 per cent last season, he said the most special thing I have won was last season’s Premier League title," Slot told reporters. "Now I can safely say that was the most special thing I have won in my life so I will remember that and how important he was in that season for the club and as a result also for me with all the goals he scored."
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Liverpool prepare for life after Salah
Liverpool now face the challenge of replacing one of the most influential players in the club’s modern history. Salah’s goals, leadership and experience have been central to their success over the last nine years.