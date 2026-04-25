‘He was so bad!’ - Mohamed Salah exit no surprise to former Liverpool star as European suitors told they cannot afford Egyptian forward

Speaking exclusively to EPL Index, Babbel suggested that Salah’s drop-off in form should have resulted in a swifter removal from the starting line-up. The former Germany international pointed toward a visible lack of happiness under head coach Arne Slot as a primary reason for the forward's erratic displays.

Critiquing Salah’s recent output and his decision to seek a new challenge elsewhere, Babbel said: “I think it was the right decision. It was a tough season for him and it’s not what we know of him. He’s always been the player to make a difference, but we haven’t seen that much this season.

"I’m not sure if the relationship with Arne Slot was the best because it looks like he’s not too happy with the manager. At times I was surprised that Slot let him on the pitch because he was so bad! We can all play bad, but he wasn’t working for the team and that is the biggest disappointment. I would’ve taken him out of the team earlier.”