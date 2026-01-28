Getty/GOAL
'Miss him already!' - Maya Jama shares fan-made video of Man City boyfriend Ruben Dias amid long commute to South Africa for Love Island hosting duties
Jama jets out to South Africa
Jama has flown out to South Africa for more Love Island hosting duties, meaning some time apart from Dias. The duo have made plenty of headlines since coupling up, sharing holiday snaps in sunny locations around the world, while Jama was also spotted cheering on the defender over the festive period when Manchester City took on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Jama has headed into 2026 with a busy schedule as she is filming the latest All Stars edition of Love Island in South Africa, but has been determined not to set up camp in Cape Town. Dias's busy footballing schedule does not allow for breaks, meaning Jama plans to return frequently to the UK during breaks in production. The final of the popular show is due to take place on February 23, 2026.
'Miss him already' - Jama thinking about Dias
Jama is now back out in South Africa but already missing Dias. She shared a video of Dias edits made by a fan on Instagram and revealed how she had been watching it on her daily car journey to work, posting: "Spent my car journey watching TikTok fan edits cause I miss him already."
Dias focused on injury recovery
While Jama is working on Love Island: All Stars, Dias is working on recovering from injury. The centre-back has not featured since Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the start of January but is expected back soon. The defender won't feature against Galatasaray in City's final league phase game of the 2025-26 Champions League on Wednesday but could be back next month, potentially for the trip to Liverpool on February 8. His return will be warmly welcomed by manager Pep Guardiola, who has been plagued by problems in defence, with John Stones and Josko Gvardiol also sidelined currently.
What comes next?
Jama and Dias were spotting house-hunting at the end of 2025. The pair have reportedly viewed a £4 million mansion in Cheshire’s Alderley Edge on several occasions and could be about to set up home together.
