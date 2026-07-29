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Milos Kerkez explains why Andoni Iraola is 'perfect fit' for Liverpool after 'surprise' Arne Slot sacking
Reuniting with Iraola at Anfield
The appointment of Iraola marks a significant shift in direction for Liverpool, but for Kerkez, it represents a return to a familiar and successful partnership. After joining Bournemouth from Dutch club AZ in the summer of 2023, the Hungarian flourished under Iraola - clocking up 74 appearances over two seasons and earning a spot in the 2024–25 PFA Team of the Year. That stellar form paved the way for his £40 million move to Anfield, where player and coach are now reunited. Now, the 22-year-old left-back is uniquely positioned to explain what the squad can expect from their new boss.
Speaking to The Athletic about the reunion, Kerkez expressed his delight at the club's choice to bring in a manager he knows so well. "I worked for him before and he helped me and improved me a lot in the two years that I spent with him," Kerkez says. "I was really happy he got the job: obviously for myself but also for the team. Everyone knows what type of football he plays, so I think he is the perfect fit for us. He’s all about intensity. He’s not scared to play one-on-one all over the pitch, to press high and to be on the front foot always. I think the other guys also like how he works."
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The shock of the Arne Slot dismissal
While the future looks bright under Iraola, the departure of Slot caught many by surprise, including the players themselves - especially after he had led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut 2024–25 season. Slot was dismissed just one week after the conclusion of a campaign that saw Liverpool finish fifth in the Premier League. Despite securing Champions League qualification, the inconsistency of the campaign ultimately led the board to make a ruthless decision.
“It was a big surprise. I was back in Serbia, I was sleeping when my brother woke me up and showed me the news (about Slot),” the defender explains. “Nobody knew. I couldn’t believe it. I was like: ‘Wow’. I have been in touch with him since and we have exchanged a few messages. Last season was tough for everyone. It wasn’t good for our standards. We need to improve this year.”
High intensity and the Iraola method
Adapting to the new tactical demands has been the primary focus during Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States. Iraola is renowned for a relentless pressing style that requires peak physical conditioning, and the training sessions in the American heat have been nothing short of grueling. It presents a crucial opportunity for Kerkez, who experienced a mixed debut season at Anfield, making 48 appearances in all competitions (including 38 starts) while contributing two goals and two assists.
“He’s very professional. He likes to talk sometimes but not a lot. I think maybe he doesn’t want to get too close to some players and wants to show that everyone is the same in the team," Kerkez notes. "He shows a lot of emotion on the sidelines but in the locker room and in training, he’s pretty calm.
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Running for the cause at Liverpool
The competitive nature of Iraola’s training is further highlighted by his use of "consequences" for losing sides during practice matches. This culture of accountability is designed to forge a resilient squad capable of sustaining the high-octane football required to compete for major honors - a formula that propelled Bournemouth to a historic sixth-place finish last season, securing UEFA Europa League qualification for the first time in their history.
“If you see the footage of how we all are after training, all lying down, then you can see what he is preparing us for,” Kerkez adds. “You definitely need legs and good condition for what he wants us to do, but we will be alright. Sometimes we play some games with three or four teams and he calls it ‘consequences’. The losing team has to run," Kerkez explains. "How much you have to run depends on what he decides in that moment, but there is always running for the team that loses. I like to run a lot. It’s why I stay after training."
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