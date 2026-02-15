'All these milestones I'm really proud of' - Harry Kane reveals next target after Bayern Munich striker becomes first Englishman to score 500 career goals

Kane is Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, having found the target on 280 occasions for them. He netted 16 times across a series of loan spells during his early days in north London. A move to the Allianz Arena was made in 2023.

Stunning individual standards have been maintained in Bavaria, with 126 goals recorded for Bayern through 131 appearances. He is now a Bundesliga title winner, with his trophy duck being broken, and has two more Golden Boots to his name.

At international level, Kane has become the greatest goalscorer that England’s men’s team has ever seen. He has 78 efforts to his name with the Three Lions, through 112 caps, and is being tipped to break Peter Shilton’s appearance record - which stands at 125 games.

Kane is rightly proud of all that he has achieved. He has said in a video message on social media: “For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of. I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my team-mates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it.”

Kane has never been the kind of character to bask in his own glory, or rest on his laurels, with sights already being turned towards what can be achieved next. He added: “As always we look forward to the next game, the next goal and hopefully can start wracking up a few more and see how far we can get. Appreciate all the messages and support, looking forward to next week already.”