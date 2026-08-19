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Moataz Elgammal

Milan secure massive financial windfall after Man City sell Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah

Transfers
T. Reijnders
AC Milan
Manchester City
Al Qadsiah
Serie A
Premier League

Tijjani Reijnders has completed a lucrative switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah. While Manchester City recoup a significant transfer fee, the deal triggers a unique clause that forces them to pay AC Milan a massive bonus. The Italian club are celebrating a brilliant financial return on a player they sold to the Premier League giants just a year ago.

  • Massive Saudi transfer completed

    According to Football Italia, Reijnders has officially departed Man City to join Al-Qadsiah for a transfer fee of €61 million. The midfielder has signed a bumper five-year contract in the Middle East, with his salary reportedly set to reach more than €100m over that period. Al-Qadsiah confirmed the deal via a presentation video on X, where Reijnders proudly announced: "I'm a Dutch artist; I'm a Qadsiah man." He leaves England after making 50 appearances across all competitions for the club, winning two domestic cups during his brief stint.

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    Milan trigger shrewd clause

    While Man City have secured a strong return on the player they signed for €55m a year ago, Milan are the true financial winners. When the Italian club sold Reijnders last summer, they included up to €14m in performance-related add-ons. Crucially, they anticipated a swift departure and inserted a smart clause. This specific agreement guaranteed that if Manchester City sold Reijnders within the first year, they would have to pay the entire €14m package, regardless of whether he achieved targets like Champions League success or the Ballon d'Or.

  • Massive profit for the Italians

    Manchester City were eager to finalize the sale quickly, but their impatience means they are legally bound to transfer the extra millions. This final payment pushes the total transfer fee Milan received for Reijnders up to almost €70m. According to Italian reports, Milan originally paid a reported €13m to buy Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, meaning the club have now generated a massive total profit of €56m.

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    What next for Reijnders?

    Looking ahead, Reijnders will now link up with his new teammate Mateo Retegui under the guidance of manager Brendan Rodgers. Al-Qadsiah are preparing to make their first appearance in the AFC Champions League Elite. Reijnders could make his debut as early as Friday, when the team face Al-Ittihad in the second round of the Saudi Pro League.