Mikel Oyarzabal responds to Barcelona transfer talk & reveals Lamine Yamal support system in Spain World Cup camp

While Oyarzabal handles his own future with composure, he is keen to protect his 18-year-old teammate, Yamal, from intense global scrutiny. Despite his youth, Yamal has already become Spain's focal point, boasting 27 caps, seven goals, and 12 assists, following his pivotal role in their Euro 2024 triumph. Oyarzabal believes the squad's veterans have a duty to shield the Barcelona starlet.

"I think he probably isn't fully aware of it himself, and I don't think people outside the club are fully aware of what it means for him to be 18," Oyarzabal said. "And I can't even imagine what happened at the last European Championship when he was 16, what it means for a kid his age to do what he does and generate what he generates. So, I think it's up to us, to you, to everyone, to look after him, to try to make him feel good, to make him feel supported, because I think at that age, if you don't have stability and a level head, everything can become unstable. And I think it's everyone's responsibility, obviously his, but everyone's responsibility to try to help him along that path."