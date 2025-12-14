AFP
'Unacceptable' - Mikel Arteta reveals his concern following Arsenal's 'rollercoaster' last-gasp win over lowly Wolves
Arsenal scrape away with 2-1 win after two own goals
Arsenal survived a dramatic finale at Emirates Stadium as they edged Wolves 2-1 thanks to a pair of own goals, including a stoppage-time winner from Yerson Mosquera. Bukayo Saka’s inswinging corner created the opener when Sam Johnstone pushed the ball onto the post and watched helplessly as it bounced off his back and into the net. That should have set Arsenal on course for a routine finish, yet the match quickly descended into tension and disorder as Wolves exploited growing nerves.
Mateus Mane’s late cross found Tolu Arokodare in the 90th minute, and his header levelled the contest as Arsenal’s defensive organisation evaporated. Fans feared the worst, knowing a draw would allow Manchester City the chance to cut the gap at the top to two points if they won the following day. But Arsenal were gifted salvation deep into added time when Saka delivered again, this time with a curling ball that Mosquera inadvertently headed past his own goalkeeper.
Even with the relief of victory, the night delivered an unwelcome setback as Ben White limped off with a hamstring problem after just half an hour. Arsenal’s defensive concerns have mounted in recent weeks, and White’s injury further complicates selection as the games intensify. Despite the three points, the performance left Arteta deeply unimpressed, framing the win as fortunate rather than deserved.
Arteta labels Arsenal's performance 'unacceptable'
Arteta made his feelings clear after the match, insisting that Arsenal’s display fell below the standards required of a team with title ambitions. "It was a relief, but we have a very clear understanding that the margins should have been bigger," he said, acknowledging that Arsenal let Wolves back into a contest that should have been closed out long before stoppage time. He lamented a costly spell in which Arsenal lost control, saying: "We generated more chances in the second half, but after that we had a period of two or three minutes in deep, totally passive, with horrible defensive habits that are nowhere near the levels required."
Arteta also criticised the nature of Wolves’ equaliser, expressing frustration with how easily the visitors scored their only meaningful opportunity. "The first time they had an opportunity to score they did," he reflected, pointing out that the sequence should have been stopped well before Arokodare’s header hit the net. He reiterated, “We should have stopped the shots before, and that is on us,” underlining that structural and individual weaknesses persist.
When speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Arteta summed up the chaotic evening in blunt terms. "It was a rollercoaster," he said. "The longer the game went on, they had hope and we had to accelerate our game and take more risks. We did find a way and that's a very positive thing, if not we'd be very frustrated and rightly so, but there are things to improve obviously."
Arsenal suffer drop in form amid injury crisis
Arsenal’s victory preserved a five-point lead over Man City, but the performance raised major questions, particularly regarding defensive discipline and composure under pressure. Wolves had taken only two points all season, yet repeatedly unsettled Arsenal with direct balls into the box during the closing stages. The reliance on late fortune, rather than control, was a worrying echo of recent performances where lapses have exposed an increasingly fragile back line.
The defensive issues were exacerbated by the sight of White limping off. Already missing Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, and Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal can ill afford further losses during a demanding stretch of the season. William Saliba’s return from an ankle injury provided some stability, but Arteta has been forced into constant reshuffling as the squad absorbs additional knocks.
Even as they sit atop the Premier League, Arsenal have struggled to match the defensive solidity that defined earlier unbeaten runs. Arteta has warned of a "dangerous circle" with players pushed into heavy workloads, and Saturday’s chaotic finale supported his concerns. While resilience and late goals have carried them through moments of difficulty, the reliance on narrow margins poses a significant risk as their rivals intensify their pursuit.
Arsenal looking to gather steam after short break
Arsenal now turn their attention to a challenging December run, beginning with a trip to Everton that arrives after a rare breather in the schedule. The temporary pause should offer Arteta and his medical team a valuable chance to assess White’s condition and recalibrate a defence stretched by injury and inconsistency. Yet with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace and league clashes against Brighton and Aston Villa looming, the demands will quickly surge again.
Arteta will hope that returning players can stabilise the squad, particularly in central defence, where repeated absences have forced constant tactical adjustments. Much will also depend on how the team responds mentally to a performance the manager openly criticised; finding a balance between grinding out results and re-establishing control will be crucial. Arsenal’s ability to respond quickly may determine whether they can maintain their grip on first place into the new year.
