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Tom Maston

Mexico player ratings vs South Africa: El Tri has lift off! Julian Quinones stars while Raul Jimenez ends long wait for World Cup goal as co-hosts ease to victory in opening game

Player ratings
Mexico
World Cup
FEATURES
Mexico vs South Africa
J. Quinones
R. Jimenez

Mexico made the perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign as the co-hosts ran out 2-0 winners over South Africa in the opening game of the tournament on Thursday. Goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez ensured a routine victory for the Group A favourites in a game that featured three red cards in the second half.

El Tri almost went ahead inside the opening five minutes after Israel Reyes picked out Jimenez on the edge of the penalty area, but his first-time finish was well parried by Ronwen Williams.

Mexico didn't need to wait long to break the deadlock, however, as Erik Lira won possession 20 yards out, and Quinones was able to run onto the ball and fire through Williams' legs after nine minutes.

Javier Aguirre's team continued to create the better chances before half-time, as Quinones hit the post with a low effort before Bryan Gutierrez sliced a shot wide after being played in behind by Quinones.

South Africa's hopes of getting back into the game were dealt a major blow early in the second half when Sphephelo Sithole was shown a red card for bringing down Gutierrez as the Mexico midfielder bore down on goal.

The points were made safe midway through the second period when Jimenez rose highest to meet Roberto Alvarado's cross and mark his first World Cup start with his a goal.

South Africa's misery was then compounded when Themba Zwane was sent off after he was adjudged to have hit Alvarado in the face, though Mexico captain Cesar Montes was also given his marching orders for a late foul on Khuliso Mudao.

GOAL rates Mexico's players from Mexico City...

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Raul Rangel (5/10):

    Off his line quickly to deal with a couple of counter-attacks, but his handling left a lot to be desired. Not forced into any kind of serious save.

    Israel Reyes (6/10):

    Got forward well and swung in a couple of excellent crosses, most notably for Jimenez's early chance. Solid defensively.

    Cesar Montes (6/10):

    Stepped out of defence to break up play on more than one occasion, and even carried the ball forward when given room to do so. Very, very unlucky to be sent off in stoppage time for what looked to be no more than a trip.

    Johan Vasquez (6/10):

    Rarely stretched but did what he needed to do with a minimum of fuss.

    Jesus Gallardo (6/10):

    Runs down the outside allowed Quinones to drift in and cause problems. Bulk of his crosses were blocked, however.

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  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Erik Lira (8/10):

    Showed brilliant energy to press Sithole and win the ball back to set up Quinones' opener. Used the ball intelligently by finding some superb passing angles. Shielded the defence well, too.

    Alvaro Fidalgo (6/10):

    Knitted things together in a tidy fashion from midfield. Perhaps should have done better when presented with a chance to shoot early in the second half.

    Brian Gutierrez (5/10):

    Too many of his passes lacked the zip required, while he wasted a great chance late in the first half. Did do well to cut across Sithole and draw the foul that led to the red card.

  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Roberto Alvarado (6/10):

    Had a pretty quiet game on the right-hand side before providing the superb cross for Jimenez to head home.

    Raul Jimenez (7/10):

    Will feel he could have had a hat-trick on another day, but kept going to head home his first World Cup goal at the age of 35. Linked play well, too.

    Julian Quinones (8/10):

    Wrote his name into the history books with the opening goal, and grew with confidence from there. Unlucky to hit the post, his excellent through-ball should have led to a shot on target by Gutierrez late in the first half, while he played his part in the second goal.

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  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Luis Chavez (6/10):

    Carried the ball forward well on a couple of occasions.

    Gilberto Mora (6/10):

    Given a hero's welcome and kept things simple with his passing from midfield.

    Edson Alvarez (5/10):

    Gave Lira the final 15 minutes off.

    Armando Gonzalez (5/10):

    On for Jimenez in the closing stages.

    Alexis Vega (5/10):

    Replaced Quinones shortly before the 80th minute.

    Javier Aguirre (7/10):

    His team never looked overawed by the occasion and came out the traps quickly to get the party started. Controlled performance from there, though might be a little disappointed not have won by more given the numerical advantage.

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