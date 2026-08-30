Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-IPSWICHAFP
Moataz Elgammal

'That mentality was what we really relied on' - Michael Carrick thrilled as Manchester United bounce back to thrash Ipswich Town

M. Carrick
Manchester United
Manchester United vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick hailed his team's stubbornness and togetherness after they recovered from an early setback to secure a resounding 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. Driven by a brilliant Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, the squad showcased the exact winning mentality their head coach demanded following last week's defeat.

  • Bouncing back from defeat

    Speaking after the impressive win over Ipswich, Carrick praised the way Manchester United recovered from their opening-weekend defeat at Hull. According to the Guardian, the head coach was delighted with the reaction shown by his players after falling behind to an early Leif Davis goal.

    Fernandes led the comeback with a hat-trick, while a Jacob Greaves own goal and a late strike from Bryan Mbeumo completed the scoring for the hosts. Chuka Akpom grabbed a late consolation for the visitors, but it did not dampen the mood at Old Trafford. Carrick emphasised the importance of overcoming adversity early in the campaign.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Relying on strong mentality

    Carrick was particularly pleased with the psychological response of his squad. The former midfielder explained how dealing with difficult moments is crucial for any successful side. "We spoke before about trying to overcome last week, and then we took a mini setback if you like, going a goal behind," Carrick said.

    "But showing stubbornness, belief, confidence, and togetherness the boys showed at that stage – in a small part, because we’re so early in the season – I think that was really pleasing for me. The way they bounced back, that’s probably the biggest thing to take. There’s a lot of highlights, but that mentality was what we really relied on today."

  • Immense Mainoo impact

    While the collective mentality secured the points, Carrick also made sure to highlight the outstanding individual contribution of Kobbie Mainoo. Making his first start of the season after a managed return from World Cup duty, Mainoo controlled the tempo perfectly.

    Carrick told MUTV: "To put in that performance today shows what Kobbie can do. We’re fortunate enough to have a really good midfield unit, and we can call upon different players at different times. I was really happy with the way he played today." Carrick added in his press conference: "I understand Bruno will get a lot of credit today, and he deserves that as well, but I thought Kobbie was immense in the middle of the pitch for us and underpinned the performance of the team."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Carrick (C)Getty Images

    What next for United?

    Manchester United will look to build on this statement performance as they prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixtures. With Marcus Rashford back in the starting lineup and Mainoo proving his fitness, Carrick has a wealth of attacking and midfield options at his disposal. United must now maintain this aggressive momentum, ensuring the squad replicates the same winning mentality moving forward.

Premier League
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Premier League
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN