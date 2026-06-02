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'I'm an all or nothing girl' - Maya Jama speaks out after split from Man City defender Ruben Dias
Jama breaks her silence
Maya Jama has publicly addressed her breakup with Dias for the first time, providing insight into her approach to relationships. Taking to social media to respond to a podcast discussion about her personal life, the 31-year-old explained her philosophy on dating in the public eye.
"Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway, I’m an all or nothing girl, I don’t casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends, I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions," she wrote.
The star, who recently returned to screens for the latest season of Love Island, appeared to further signal her new chapter by posting a video of herself singing about "changes."
The split marks the end of a relationship that reportedly began after the pair met in November 2024, before they eventually confirmed their relationship to the public in April of the following year.
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Dias denies cheating allegations
While Jama has focused on her personal growth, Dias took a more direct approach to the tabloid rumours that have swirled since the breakup. The Manchester City centre-back was forced to intervene after reports suggested he had been unfaithful, noting that the speculation had begun to affect his family members.
In a lengthy statement, Dias explained his decision to speak out: "I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not."
He added: "Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard."
Social media activity under fire
Despite the denials, reports have continued to surface regarding the defender's social media activity during the final months of the relationship. It has been alleged that Dias used a tactic described as "toe-dipping," which involves following and quickly unfollowing influencers to gauge interest.
Sources claimed he had engaged with model Catarina Duraes and another woman named Claire in late 2025 and early 2026, though there is no evidence of physical infidelity.
Dias slammed these narratives as "clickbait," maintaining that the end of a relationship does not always require a betrayal from one party.
He added: "I've always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only. But I also believe it's wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait."
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Focus returns to the pitch
As the dust settles on his personal life, Dias is now preparing for international duty as Portugal gear up for the 2026 World Cup. With the tournament on the horizon, the Portugal squad faces a group containing DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.
Dias will be looking to put the off-field distractions behind him as he leads his nation's defense in search of global glory this summer.