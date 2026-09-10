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FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-SABAHAFP
Moataz Elgammal

'He has a massive influence' - Michael Carrick hails 'fantastic' Manchester United prodigy who broke his Champions League record

M. Carrick
K. Mainoo
Manchester United
Manchester United vs Sabah FK
Sabah FK
Champions League

Manchester United returned to the Champions League with a commanding 4-0 victory over Sabah at Old Trafford. The impressive performance featured a midfield masterclass from young star Kobbie Mainoo, earning him high praise from his manager. The team now turns their attention to a massive domestic clash, hoping to carry this newfound momentum into the highly anticipated weekend derby.

  • A comfortable European return

    Manchester United marked their Champions League comeback with an emphatic 4-0 triumph over tournament debutants Sabah. Goals from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez secured all three points at Old Trafford.

    Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, manager Michael Carrick reflected on the squad's overall performance, saying: "Nice to have a clean sheet and obviously win the game. Some of our attacking play was fantastic. We were dangerous in transition, defended well in the most part. The result looks comfortable but it was not as easy as that."

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    Dominating the midfield

    The standout highlight of the evening was the commanding display from Mainoo, who effortlessly dictated the tempo. Carrick was quick to single out the talented midfielder for his exceptional contribution to the team.

    The manager explained: "Kobbie [Mainoo] is a fantastic player, it is pretty obvious to see. He has a massive influence on our game and a real joy to have. Through the middle of the pitch, we have played some good football at times and we can get better. There are some good signs which we have shown tonight."

  • Following in his manager's footsteps

    Mainoo completed 81 passes during the match. According to OptaJoe, this is the most by an English player for the club in a Champions League game since Carrick himself recorded 89 against Olympiakos in February.

    This individual brilliance helped restore the collective belief of the squad after a frustrating draw against Everton last Sunday. Carrick added: "The confidence is there, like at Everton on Sunday for large spells, just took a hit there at the end with the result. It is always nice to win. Another big one on Sunday."


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  • Manchester United v Sabah FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Focus shifts to the Manchester derby

    Manchester United must now quickly recover and prepare for a monumental Premier League showdown against Manchester City this Sunday. Following their dominant European display, Carrick and his players will be determined to secure local bragging rights at Old Trafford. If Mainoo and his teammates can replicate this clinical form, they stand a strong chance of derailing the perfect start of a City side.

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Premier League
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