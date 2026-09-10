'He has a massive influence' - Michael Carrick hails 'fantastic' Manchester United prodigy who broke his Champions League record

Manchester United marked their Champions League comeback with an emphatic 4-0 triumph over tournament debutants Sabah. Goals from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez secured all three points at Old Trafford.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, manager Michael Carrick reflected on the squad's overall performance, saying: "Nice to have a clean sheet and obviously win the game. Some of our attacking play was fantastic. We were dangerous in transition, defended well in the most part. The result looks comfortable but it was not as easy as that."