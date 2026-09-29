Proud Mark Van Bommel refuses to panic after Belgium's bitter defeat to Zinedine Zidane's France

Despite the sting of a late loss, Van Bommel refused to let the result overshadow the tactical progress his team has made in a short space of time. Speaking after the final whistle, the former Netherlands international was quick to praise the application of his squad. "The disappointment was immense in the dressing room," Van Bommel admitted during his post-match press conference. "It's a shame to concede that goal at the end of the match. The players played with a lot of commitment."

The head coach went further, suggesting that the scoreboard did not reflect the quality of the display. "They deserve all at least a 7 out of 10," Van Bommel noted. "I have nothing to reproach them for. These are intelligent and quality players. We should not be critical; we are on the right track. Our way of pressing, our wing changes, and our way of creating chances were good. We can see the idea behind our actions. You could feel that everyone was enjoying themselves. The details are well mastered. We simply didn't manage to score."