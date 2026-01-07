Getty Images Entertainment
Mario Balotelli finds a new home! Divisive ex-Man City & Liverpool striker set to complete transfer to unlikely 14th club of journeyman career aged 35
- Getty Images Sport
Balotelli struggled with Genoa
However, Balotelli failed to make an impact back in Italy as he made just six league appearances for Genoa, all of which came from the bench, while he hasn't played competitively since December 2024. In his time there, the 35-year-old was unable to hit the back of the net having managed just two shots across 57 minutes of action.
In classic Balotelli fashion, the former Italy international was booked twice in a forgettable spell with Il Grifone. As such, Genoa opted against extending the striker's contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, and Balotelli has been a free agent since the summer.
Balotelli, though, looks set for a return to the game with Al-Ittifaq FC in Dubai, and is reportedly tipped to pen a two-and-a-half year deal in the Middle East. Balotelli is set to jet to Dubai on Friday to confirm the deal, and he'll be registered with the Emirati side from January 12.
Who are Al-Ittifaq FC?
Not to be confused with the Saudi Pro League's Al-Ettifaq, who were previously managed by another former Liverpool star, Steven Gerrard, Al-Ittifaq FC ply their trade in the UAE First Division, one below the UAE Pro League. However, they've made a poor start to the season and sit bottom with just two wins and six points from their opening 11 matches.
Additionally, Al-Ittifaq have scored just six league goals this season, so they'll hope the addition of Balotelli will boost their chances of avoiding a bottom-placed finish and relegation to the third tier. Al-Ittifaq FC are now owned by Italian Pietro Laterza, who also owns Serie D side Chievo.
Balotelli had been linked with a move to a number of Serie A and Serie B teams, but opted for a move to the Middle East. Al-Ittifaq have lost their last two league matches, but recently earned their second league win of the season on Boxing Day as they beat Hatta Club 1-0 at the end of 2025.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
What has Balotelli been up to?
While without a club since the summer, Balotelli recently visited the Kandima resort in the Maldives with his family. A number of current and former Premier League players, including Joe Gomez and Ederson, have all spent time at the resort recently.
On the resort, Balotelli said: "The island is stunning, the villas are spacious and modern, and waking up in paradise to the ocean every day was exactly why I came. I spent time at the sports facilities daily, from training in the gym to enjoying football, tennis, and beach activities – all perfect for an athlete to stay in top condition during the off-season."
The striker, who was capped 36 times for the Azzurri, scoring 14 goals, including a memorable hit in the Euro 2012 semi-final win over Germany, now moves to his 14th club of his career.
Balotelli has previously turned out for Lumezzane, Inter, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Adana Demirspor, Sion, Genoa, and now Al-Ittifaq, meaning the forward has played in Italy, England, France, Turkey, Switzerland, and now the United Arab Emirates.
Balotelli was never far from controversy
Balotelli was never far from controversy during his time in England, which included setting off fireworks inside his own home and the famous 'Why Always Me?' shirt celebration following his goal in the Manchester derby.
Additionally, Balotelli provided the assist for Sergio Aguero's Premier League winning goal against QPR in 2012, remarkably the only Premier League assist of his career.
Advertisement