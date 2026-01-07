Mario Balotelli finds a new home! Divisive ex-Man City & Liverpool striker set to complete transfer to unlikely 14th club of journeyman career aged 35

However, Balotelli failed to make an impact back in Italy as he made just six league appearances for Genoa, all of which came from the bench, while he hasn't played competitively since December 2024. In his time there, the 35-year-old was unable to hit the back of the net having managed just two shots across 57 minutes of action.

In classic Balotelli fashion, the former Italy international was booked twice in a forgettable spell with Il Grifone. As such, Genoa opted against extending the striker's contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, and Balotelli has been a free agent since the summer.

Balotelli, though, looks set for a return to the game with Al-Ittifaq FC in Dubai, and is reportedly tipped to pen a two-and-a-half year deal in the Middle East. Balotelli is set to jet to Dubai on Friday to confirm the deal, and he'll be registered with the Emirati side from January 12.