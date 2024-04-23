Marcus Rashford England 2023-24Getty
Marcus Rashford gets England lifeline! Euro 2024 teams set to be allowed 26-man squads as UEFA U-turn on original decision

Marcus RashfordEnglandManchester UnitedEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

Marcus Rashford could make it to England squad for Euro 2024 as UEFA set to allow teams to register 26 players.

  • Rashford's England lifeline
  • UEFA set to allow teams to register 26 players at Euro 2024
  • Played only 15 minutes for England in March friendlies
