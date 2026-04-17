Marcos Rojo's still getting in trouble! Ex-Man Utd star receives lengthy ban for 'hitting player in face and insulting referee'

Following a review of the incident, authorities confirmed a four-match ban for the defender. This suspension comes as a significant blow to Racing Club, who have relied heavily on his experience since he joined as a free agent from Boca Juniors in August 2025. However, his disciplinary record has become a major cause for concern. Since arriving at his current employers, he has already been sent off twice in just 15 appearances. Remarkably, this latest dismissal means he has now received 13 red cards throughout his official professional career.