Getty Images Sport
Marcos Rojo's still getting in trouble! Ex-Man Utd star receives lengthy ban for 'hitting player in face and insulting referee'
Violent conduct and red card against River Plate
Rojo has once again found himself at the centre of a disciplinary storm. During Sunday's heated league encounter, the 36-year-old was caught hitting River Plate's Lucas Martinez Quarta in the face, leaving officials with no choice but to brandish a straight red card. The match, which River Plate eventually won 2-0, escalated further due to his reaction. Rather than leaving the pitch quietly, the former Argentina international launched into a furious tirade. The official match report noted that he confronted the referee and insulted him before making his way to the dressing room.
- Getty Images Sport
Disciplinary record and recent transfer history
Following a review of the incident, authorities confirmed a four-match ban for the defender. This suspension comes as a significant blow to Racing Club, who have relied heavily on his experience since he joined as a free agent from Boca Juniors in August 2025. However, his disciplinary record has become a major cause for concern. Since arriving at his current employers, he has already been sent off twice in just 15 appearances. Remarkably, this latest dismissal means he has now received 13 red cards throughout his official professional career.
An Old Trafford legacy overshadowed by volatility
After joining Manchester United for €20 million in 2014, he made 122 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists. During his Old Trafford tenure, he won the FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League. Interestingly, despite his fiery reputation and accumulating 13 career red cards, he was never sent off during his time with the English giants. He eventually left on a permanent transfer to Boca Juniors in February 2021 for €6m.
- Getty Images Sport
What the future holds for the veteran defender?
With his career reaching its final chapters and his Racing Club contract set to expire this June, it remains to be seen how much top-flight football he has left to offer. This latest outburst and subsequent lengthy suspension raise serious questions about whether another club will gamble on him.