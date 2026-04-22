Marc Cucurella's barber leaks Chelsea team news for Brighton game hours before Liam Rosenior confirmation

Per the Daily Mail, Chelsea fans were alerted to the absence of star man Cole Palmer and striker Joao Pedro long before the official team-sheets were handed in at the Amex Stadium. The leak originated from the X account @Rileyeagles_, alleged to belong to the personal barber of Spanish defender Cucurella, who posted: "Palmer and Joao Pedro both injured tonight. There's your exclusive."

The post was shared alongside a photo of the back of a head during a fresh trim, purportedly Cucurella's, although the defender's face was not visible. The information proved to be correct as Palmer sat out the contest with a hamstring issue, while Pedro failed to recover from an injury that also kept him out of Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United. Following the incident, the @Rileyeagles_ account and the original tweet have both been deleted.