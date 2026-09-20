'This means a lot to me' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on emotional Germany return after Jurgen Klopp names Ajax loanee as Manuel Neuer's successor

The recall comes at a pivotal moment for Ter Stegen, who recently swapped Catalonia for Amsterdam in search of regular minutes. After Ajax’s recent 2-2 draw against Excelsior, the goalkeeper did not hide his feelings about returning to the international fold for the first time in a year. Reflecting on the struggle of the past 24 months, which were plagued by recurring fitness issues and a loss of prominence at Barcelona, he expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent Die Mannschaft once again.

“This means a lot to me,” Ter Stegen explained when asked about his inclusion in Klopp's initial plans. “I suffered a lot during my recovery. I always try to give my best, to show the best version of myself, and I’m happy to be back. For every child who plays football, it is a dream to play for their country. Even more so after the last two years, during which I wasn’t always able to play. The way I am treated in Germany also means a lot to me."