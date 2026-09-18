Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel flies to Barcelona for transfer talks after dropping quit bombshell

Manchester United prospect JJ Gabriel has flown to Barcelona as he attempts to force an exit from the English side. The 15-year-old recently submitted a shock request to cancel his registration with immediate effect, According to a report from the Daily Mail, The forward left the UK on Thursday, travelling via France before touching down in Catalonia for talks.

Gabriel has not trained with Manchester United since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut, which preceded his controversial omission from the squad for the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah.