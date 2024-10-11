'I have to improve' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes agrees with critics over shocking start to new season as wait for goal goes on

Getty Images SportHarry Sherlock'I have to improve' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes agrees with critics over shocking start to new season as wait for goal goes onB. FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits that he has to improve after a difficult start to the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFernandes sent off against Tottenham & PortoPortugal star currently with national team30-year-old admits he must take responsibilityFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below